Low-key Srirangapatna Dasara on October 23

This year’s Dasara fete at Srirangapatna in Mandya district will be low key with a simple and traditional celebration on October 23, in view of the -19 pandemic.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district Narayana Gowda inspected the sites in Srirangapatna where the celebrations will be hosted.

Mr. Gowda, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, visited Bannimantap and the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday and told officials to make arrangements keeping in mind all COVID-19 precautions.

Music concert

After a discussion, a decision was taken to hold a music concert at Sultan Battery. If the event was organised taking all safety steps at the Battery, people in the nearby areas could watch it from their balconies, the Minister said after the inspection.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy and tahsildar Roopa were present.