Low-key Mysuru Dasara this year

The Chief Minster instructed Mysuru district administration and authorities involved in conducting the celebrations to not allow marketing of Chinese goods

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations would be held in a simple way this year.

Activities such as Yuva Dasara, sports, food mela, film festival, exhibition, yoga and other events will not be organised.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who presided a meeting of the Dasara High Powered Committee on Tuesday, said the committee has unanimously resolved to celebrate the festival in a simple manner.

The famous Jamboo Savari would be restricted to 5-6 elephants and limited to Mysuru Palace premises. A sum of ₹10 crore would be sanctioned for conducting various festivities, the Chief Minister said.

All traditional events at the Chamundeshwari Temple and Amba Vilas Palace premises would be held by ensuring social distancing measures. Only prominent locations of the city will be illuminated during the festival, he said.

The Chief Minster instructed the Mysuru district administration and authorities involved in conducting the celebrations to not allow marketing of Chinese goods as envisioned by Atmanirbhar programme of the Centre.

The modalities of the events would be finalised in a meeting scheduled at Mysuru in the coming days, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C T Ravi said.

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind M Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayana, Laxman Savadi, MPs Pratap Simha, Sumalatha Ambarish, and Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar were among those attended the meeting.