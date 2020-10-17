Low-key Mysuru Dasara gets off to a start

MYSURU

17 October 2020 13:09 IST

Cardiologist Manjunath inaugurates fest, prays for early arrival of vaccine for COVID-19; CM Yediyurappa says govt. tackling flood situation in North Karnataka

The Mysuru Dasara festivities got off to a traditional start atop Chamundi Hills here on Saturday with Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath inaugurating the ‘Nada Habba’, which is a low-key affair this year over COVID-19 pandemic, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries.

Dr. Manjunath, who is in the forefront of the COVID-19 combat, inaugurated the festivities at 7.45 a.m. by lighting a lamp. All dignitaries showered flower petals on the ‘utsava murthy’ of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a specially decorated silver chariot, marking the beginning of the simple yet traditional annual celebrations.

On the occasion, Mr. Yediyurappa felicitated Dr. Manjunath, who has been constantly guiding the State government on dealing with the pandemic. Six COVID-19 warriors – health officer Naveen T.R., staff nurse Rukmini, police constable Kumar P., pourakarmika Maragamma, ASHA worker Noor Jahan and social worker Ayub Ahmed – were honoured in recognition of their unstinting fight against the pandemic.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Manjunath said he has prayed to the Goddess to make the world COVID-19 free and expressed hope that the vaccine would be available soon for ending the travails caused by it to the people the world over.

He said the government was fighting the pandemic untiringly and the panic among the people over the disease must go in successfully combating the crisis.

Dr. Manjunath said he considers the honour given to him by the government for inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara as the biggest honour in his life.

In his address, the Chief Minister said he has prayed to the Goddess to free the State from the pandemic which has put the people and the State in distress.

He said the festivities are being celebrated taking all precautions and urged the people to comply with the SOPs issued by the government for a safe festive season.

He said Dr. Manjunath was chosen for inaugurating Dasara to express gratitude to the medical community for its determined fight against COVID-19. “Let us all fight the pandemic together and stop its spread.”

On the flood situation in Kalaburagi and other places in North Karnataka, he said the government was with the flood-affected people and said the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi has been asked to shift the victims to safer places and look after their well-being.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar; Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil; G.T. Deve Gowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, MLAs; A.H. Vishwanath, MLC; Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and others were present.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Dasara cultural events at the palace and present the Sangeeth Vidwan award on the occasion. Barring the events at the palace, all other events usually organised as part of Dasara had been cancelled over the pandemic.