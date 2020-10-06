Low-key Madikeri Dasara

MYSURU

06 October 2020 18:19 IST

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the elected representatives of Kodagu have agreed to restrict Dasara gathering in Madikeri to not more than 50 persons as a measure against combating COVID-19.

“I thank the MLAs and other people’s representatives for understanding the situation and supporting the government in its fight against the pandemic. I know Madikeri Dasara is also very popular and grand. But the situation does not permit us to allow a large gathering. Such a resolve from them can help contain the spread,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Appachhu Ranjan, MLA, urged the government to impose Section 144 during Cauvery Theerthodbhava event and Madikeri Dasara fete for restricting the public gathering.

The Minister gave instructions for equipping tourist and pilgrimage sites with thermal screening devices as a precaution ahead of the festive season.