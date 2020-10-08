Low-key Dasara in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga City Corporation has decided to keep Dasara celebrations a low-key affair this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. There would be no procession on the occasion, which was a regular affair in the previous years.

Mayor Suvarna Shankar, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said the corporation had allocated low budget for the event due to the pandemic. Religious programmes would be held at Chandika Durgaparameshwari Temple on October 17. COVID-19 warriors would take part in the programme. Instead of elaborate committees to oversee the event, a reception committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the Mayor and a decoration committee would function under the leadership of the leader of the opposition.

The corporation would provide funds for decoration of all temples in the city. Last year, the corporation had spent ₹163 lakh for the event; however, this year only ₹ 38 lakh had been earmarked for the occasion.

Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar, Commissioner Chidananda Vatare and others were present in the press conference.