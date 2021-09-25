Low-key Dasara fete in Srirangapatna

Officials have sought elephants from Mysuru for the Jamboo Savari procession

This year’s Srirangapatna Dasara will be held for three days from October 9. The celebrations like last year will be simple in view of the pandemic but the administration has decided to celebrate the festivities eloquently.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda said in Mandya on Saturday after a meeting that the support of everyone was key for making the festivities successful. All associations and organisations must join hands with the administration for the purpose.

Mr. Gowda said efforts would be made to get elephants from Mysuru for Jamboo Savari in Srirangapatna. The procession would commence from Kirangur Bannimantap on October 9 and culminate at the ground near Sriranganathaswamy temple.

The Minister told the officials to prepare the programme list and hold discussions with the elected representatives. The entire town can be illuminated suiting the occasion and key stretches decorated. The procession route can be beautified specially.

He told the meeting to give priority for local artists in the events, including the folk artists.

The Minister said there are plans to conduct wrestling and kabaddi matches on the occasion.

Sources told The Hindu that elephants have been sought for the procession and a decision in this regard is expected to be taken at the government level. A replica of the golden howdah is carried on elephant back in the procession in Srirangapatna.