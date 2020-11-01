Low-key Dasara cost govt. ₹2.05 cr.

MYSURU

01 November 2020 22:36 IST

₹10 crore had been sanctioned for the celebrations

The State government incurred an expenditure of ₹2.05 crore on the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, which remained muted this year owing to COVID-19.

Releasing details of the expenditure here on Sunday, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said the government had spent ₹2.05 crore out of the ₹10 crore sanctioned for the festivities.

While ₹50 lakh and ₹36 lakh had been spent on the Dasara celebrations in Mandya and Chamarajanagar, respectively, out of the same ₹10 crore as per the directions of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, a total expenditure of ₹2.91 crore had been incurred in total.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the authorities will await necessary directions from the Chief Minister over the next course of action on the unspent money.

In addition to the ₹10 crore that was announced by the Chief Minister during the high-level meeting on September 8 and released into the account of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, on September 25, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) too had announced ₹5 crore towards Dasara celebrations. The ₹5 crore announced by MUDA was not released.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somashekar said no new tradition had been started this year with regard to spending money and clarified that the payment of ₹40 honorarium lakh to the erstwhile royal family had been in practice.

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC; L. Nagendra, MLA; Rohini Sindhuri, DC; Chandragupta, Mysuru City Police Commissioner; and C.B. Ryshyant, SP, were present when details of the expenditure were released.