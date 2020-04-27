Karnataka

Low-key Basava Jayanti in Dharwad

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Jagadish Shettar and others paying tributes during Basava Jayanti in Dharwad on Sunday.

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Jagadish Shettar and others paying tributes during Basava Jayanti in Dharwad on Sunday.  

Basava Jayanti, which is a major religious event and celebrated with grandeur every year, remained a low-key affair due to lockdown here on Sunday.

Unlike in the previous years, the district administration and other organisations celebrated the event in a simple manner.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, MLC Pradeep Shettar, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa and others offered puja to Basaveshwara at a programme held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here. Earlier, they garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara located in the Kadapa Maidan. Lockdown has also cast its shadow on the historic Kalmeshwar Jatra at Kelgeri. It has been a tradition to hold this car festival to mark Basava Jayanti. But this time, the temple authorities, following the government guidelines, held the event in a simple manner.

By following social distancing, five members of the temple pulled a chariot made of thermacol by artist Manjunath Hiremath. They also modelled a clay idol of the deity and offered puja to it. The entire process of the car festival was completed within 40 minutes between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the temple remained closed for the entire day to prevent large gatherings.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 7:36:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/low-key-basava-jayanti-in-dharwad/article31441296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY