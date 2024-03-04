GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Low-intensity earthquake recorded in Bidar

March 04, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A tremor of a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale was recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Network in Bidar district at 7.40 p.m. on Monday.

KSNDMC officials, however, made it clear that the magnitude and intensity observed in the earthquake was very low and that it did not harm the local community in anyway.

As per information provided by KSNDMC, the epicentre of the earthquake was 1.85 km east-southeast of Islampur village in Yeranalli Gram Panchayat limits of Bidar taluk.

“As per Seismic Intensity Map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might have been felt up to a radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. People need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low,” KSNDMC Director noted in the alert which was released to media.

