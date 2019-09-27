Low demand forces RTPS to scale down generation

Owing to low demand, power generation at the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RPTS) at Shaktinagar, about 20 km from Raichur city, has been scaled down.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, the total power generation stood at 312 MW from unit number four and eight in the thermal power station.

Raichur Thermal Power Station has a total of eight power units with a production capacity of 1,720 MW.

Unit number one to seven generate a total of 1,470 MW (210 x 7) of power, while unit number eight generates 250 MW of power taking the total production to 1,720 MW. “Due to low demand, the units were shut down and power generation was scaled down,” an officer of the power station told The Hindu.