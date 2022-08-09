Lovers found dead after families disapprove of their relationship

Facing opposition from their family members, a man and a woman, who were in love with each other for the last four years, ended their life at Ladgeri locality in Bidar on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old electrician Sharat Chalke and 22-year-old Sangeeta Yemmnur took the extreme step after their family members opposed their relationship even after their repeated persuasion.

After Sangeeta’s parents fixed her marriage with another person against her wish, Sharat Chalke ended his life by hanging himself to death at his residence on Monday night. Sangeeta too ended her life by jumping into a well near her residence on Tuesday.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)