Love for Kannada should not be confined to Rajyotsav but internalised to be part of our life: Priyank Kharge

November 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Towns and cities across the Kalyana Karnataka region wore a festive look with yellow-red flags, colourful processions, and cultural programmes to celebrate the 68th Kannada Rajyotsav on Wednesday.

In Kalaburagi, the divisional headquarters and the centre of the region, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge Priyank Kharge flagged off the celebrations by paying floral tribute to Mother Bhuvaneshwari and unfurling the Kannada flag at Nagareshwar School in Gunj area.

“We should not limit our love and affection for Kannada and Karnataka to Rajyotsav celebrations on November 1 every year alone but extend it to the whole year by making it our way of life. We have a great responsibility of leaving a self-reliant and strong Karnataka for our future generations,” Mr. Priyank said addressing the gathering.

Recalling the great philosophies including Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, and Buddhism that shaped Karnataka’s synergic culture, Mr. Priyank called upon the people to take forward the tradition by strengthening the pluralistic fabrics of the Kannada society.

“Thoughts of Buddha, Basavanna, and Ambedkar have shaped the conscience of Karnataka. It is because of their noble ideas that have developed Karnataka a land of harmony and peaceful coexistence of different communities with diverse cultural identities. The 12th century Sharana movement led by Basavanna had laid a strong foundation for a bright future with the aspirations of equality among human beings,” he said paying his tributes to all those who strived for the unification of Karnataka.

Mr. Priyank also criticised the previous government for what he termed as “misgovernance” and reiterated his government’s commitment to the development of the State and fulfilment of people’s aspirations.

“People who were fed up with the misgovernance of the previous BJP government voted it out of power and brought our Congress government to power. We are discharging our duties to fulfil the commitments and put the State back on the development path. Our programmes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi are the testimonies to our commitment to the welfare of the people,” he said.

Mr. Priyank said that his government would devise proper plans to develop the holy place Ganagapur, the ancient Buddhist site Sannati, historic Malkhed Fort of Rashtrakuta dynasty and Kalaburagi Gurudwara.

Pointing to the huge number of vacancies in government departments across Kalyana Karnataka, he promised to fill the posts as per the provisions of reservations under Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Mr. Priyank later flagged off the cultural procession by beating a traditional drum along with other performing artists. Tens of cultural troupes demonstrating their performances and hundreds of students waving Kannada flags took out a procession from Gunj area through Supermarket to S.M. Pundit Rangamandir.