November 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Festa Abhudaya 2023 , a cultural fest was inaugurated Love Dale Central School Belagavi on Friday. Mahesh Jadhav, founder, Mahesh Foundation, inaugurated the event.

Lakshmi Inchal, principal, and others were present.

A large number of students from various schools took part. Competitions like group song, group dance, quiz, model making and others were arranged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school campus has been beautifully decorated and illuminated for the fest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.