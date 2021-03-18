Karnataka

Loudspeaker rule not applicable to ‘azan’: Wakf Board

Karnataka's Wakf Board has clarified that its previous circular regarding ban of loudspeakers in mosques and dargahs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is not applicable to morning ‘azan’ or call for prayer.

On March 9, the Board had issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs in the State not to use loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., saying the ambient noise level around many mosques and mausoleums have “deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people.” This order had drawn criticism.

Claiming that the contents of its previous circular was ‘misrepresented’, Wakf Board CEO Y.M. Mohammed Yousuf has issued a fresh circular.

In an interaction with journalists, Haj and Wakf Minister Anand Singh has said that he will be holding a meeting with religious heads on not using loudspeakers throughout the day in places of worship.

