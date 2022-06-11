Loudspeaker invites people to drama

An old-fashioned publicity method returns for staging of Ayodhya Khaanda

In an era when digital marketing has captured the imagination of people, a public address system mounted on a bicycle was making the rounds of the lanes in Kuvempunagar in the city, inviting the residents to a play organised in their neighbourhood auditorium.

A pre-recorded message on Ayodhya Khaanda, a musical drama produced by Navodaya, a theatre group backed by well-known playwright Prasanna, was played on the loudspeaker fitted on a bicycle, which went around the neighbourhood inviting the residents to Ganabharathi auditorium for the play scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Janardhan from Arivu Samsthe inaugurated the publicity campaign for the play on Saturday in the presence of Mr. Prasanna. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasanna recalled that well known theatre personality Gubbi Veeranna used to publicise the plays staged by his drama company in the community that resided in the vicinity to draw them to theatre.

Over the years, the traditional form of marketing through public address system had given way to different media. “We have now returned to publicising the play in the community residing in the area close to the place where the play is being staged”, said Rajesh from Navodaya.

“People tend to forget announcements like this if they see it on their smartphones. But, if somebody comes outside their house and makes an announcement, they will remember it. Our publicity campaign is akin to a vegetable seller calling out people in the houses to buy his vegetables”, he said.

Apart from making an announcement on the public address system, the volunteers of Navodaya are handing out handbills on the play to the residents.

Ayodhya Khaanda, a play based on the epic Ramayana, written and directed by Prasanna, will be held every Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar.