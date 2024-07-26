ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners in Ballari seek hike in freight rates for sponge iron transportation

Published - July 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the District Lorry Owners Association staging a protest in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The strike called by the Ballari District Lorry Owners Association demanding a hike in freight rate for sponge iron manufacturing industries received a good response in that district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, who met the protestors near Halakundi Mutt, tried to persuade the lorry owners to call off their protest saying that he will hold a meeting with the Sponge Iron Factory Association and Sponge Iron Industries Owners on Monday to discuss an increase in freight price.

However, Lorry Owners Association president V. Sreenivasalu was not convinced by the officer’s appeal and demanded that he convene the meeting immediately, so that the long-pending issue can be solved.

“Due to the inadequate rental rates for freight, we [lorry owners] have been suffering losses for a long time. The factory owners should immediately fulfill our demands,” Mr. Sreenivasalu added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 200 Lorry owners and drivers along with their lorries participated in the agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US