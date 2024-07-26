GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lorry owners in Ballari seek hike in freight rates for sponge iron transportation

Published - July 26, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the District Lorry Owners Association staging a protest in Ballari on Thursday.

Members of the District Lorry Owners Association staging a protest in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The strike called by the Ballari District Lorry Owners Association demanding a hike in freight rate for sponge iron manufacturing industries received a good response in that district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, who met the protestors near Halakundi Mutt, tried to persuade the lorry owners to call off their protest saying that he will hold a meeting with the Sponge Iron Factory Association and Sponge Iron Industries Owners on Monday to discuss an increase in freight price.

However, Lorry Owners Association president V. Sreenivasalu was not convinced by the officer’s appeal and demanded that he convene the meeting immediately, so that the long-pending issue can be solved.

“Due to the inadequate rental rates for freight, we [lorry owners] have been suffering losses for a long time. The factory owners should immediately fulfill our demands,” Mr. Sreenivasalu added.

More than 200 Lorry owners and drivers along with their lorries participated in the agitation.

