Lorry driver charred to death in accident

The driver of a container lorry was charred to death following a head-on collision between the lorry and a private bus at Mannagundi of Kadaba Koukradi village near Nellyadi, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, in the early hours of Thursday.

The Uppinanagdy police said the container lorry was coming from Bengaluru to the city while the private bus was going towards Bengaluru from Kundapura.

Around midnight, the two vehicles collided head-on and both caught fire. The driver of the bus and the passengers could come out in time. “The lorry driver got caught and was charred to death,” said Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

Mr. Prasad said it appears leakage of the fuel tank of the lorry resulted in the fire. The police has asked the Transport Department for a report about the cause of fire, he said.