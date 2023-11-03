HamberMenu
Lorry driver arrested, 12 kg ganja recovered 

November 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off that a goods auto driver had been selling ganja by the streetside in Mariyappanapalya, RMC Yard police raided and arrested the driver Harshavaradhan and recovered 12.05 kg of ganja from him. 

Harshavardhan, who works as a lorry driver, was going on long trips and used to drive around a goods vehicle in the city when not on assignments. On one such trip to Odisha a few months ago on one of his cargo trips, he befriended a man who told him that he could supply ganja grown in Odisha at a throwaway price, which he could sell at a higher price in Bengaluru. The duo struck up a deal and began peddling ganja. The supplier from Odisha used to send ganja via a train to Visakhapatnam, from where Harshavardhan used to collect it, bring it to Bengaluru in his goods vehicle, and sell it at a higher price in the city. Police are now trying to identify and track down the supplier from Odisha. 

In another case, acting on a tip-off that a man was peddling drugs near a college in Yelahanka police arrested Faiz Khan, and recovered ₹50,000 worth MDMA crystals from him. He was regularly peddling drugs to college students in the area, police said. 

