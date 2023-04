April 17, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

A goods-laden lorry accidentally caught fire in Tidagundi village in Vijayapura district on Monday.

The lorry was damaged, but no one was injured as the driver and the cleaner jumped out of the stationary lorry in time.

The police said that the two were cooking rice on a stove kept in the cabin when the stove and the cooker caught fire.

A case has been registered.