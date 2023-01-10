Lookout notice against ‘Santro’ Ravi; inspector suspended for links with him

January 10, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

The Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Tuesday suspended police inspector Praveen for allegedly colluding with the sex racket kingpin and power broker Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi to foist a theft case against two women after they refused to cooperate with the accused in his activities.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular has been issued against Santro Ravi to prevent his escape from the country, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar.

“One of victims, a 19-year-old accountant trapped by Ravi and later booked under false theft case, had to spend around 20 days in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central prison for an offence they never committed,” said a senior police officer. Soon after they came out on bail in the last week of December, one of the victims approached the Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Seva Samthe and narrated their ordeal.

Based on the complaint, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Praveen and it was learnt that not only had the theft not happened, but also that the finance company where the theft was alleged to have taken place was fictitious.

About three to four special teams had been constituted and dispatched to Mandya, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru city, and Bengaluru rural, besides Mysuru city and district to trace the accused, who has managed to remain absconding even eight days after an FIR was registered against him, said Mr. Alok Kumar, speaking in Mysuru.