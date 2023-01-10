Lookout circular issued for ‘Santro Ravi’, says ADGP Alok Kumar

January 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

A lookout circular has been issued against Manjunath, popularly known as “Santro Ravi”, an accused in a rape and atrocity case, to prevent his escape from the country, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar.

Mr. Kumar was in Mysuru on Tuesday to hold a meeting with senior police officials as well as the complainant in the FIR registered against the accused in Vijaynagar police station in the city on January 2.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said the circular has been issued to alert the immigration authorities across India so that the accused does not manage to flee the country. “Necessary information has been provided to the immigration authorities so that he does not escape”, he said.

About three to four special teams had been constituted and despatched to Mandya, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru City and Bengaluru rural, besides Mysuru city and district to trace the accused, who has managed to remain absconding even eight days after an FIR was registered against him.

Police said the accused had switched off his mobile phone, which makes the task of tracing him through technology difficult. “Sometimes, we have to face such obstacles, but they will leave behind some tracks. We will catch him soon”, said Mr. Kumar responding to questions from reporters.

He said the polich had already searched his house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru, where his wife resides.

The investigation will also cover his bank accounts and lockers, besides the property he owned, Mr. Alok Kumar said while adding that the police will check if his actions attract provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). For, diversion of proceeds of a crime to purchase property is wrong in the eyes of law, he said.

Mr. Alok Kumar said he had also held a discussion with the complainant as well as the police officials investigating the matter and said senior officials of Mysuru city police including Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Deputy Commissioners of Police Muthuraj and Geetha will take necessary action.

To a question if there was any pressure on the police in view of the purported connections of the accused with politicians and senior bureaucrats, Mr. Alok Kumar said he would not have come to Mysuru if there was any pressure on the police in the case.

Meanwhile, the complainant told reporters that she has been assured by the police that the accused will be arrested and sent to jail. When asked about the interaction with the police, she said she provided the officials information they sought from her.