Looking for ways to compensate police personnel for missing holidays: M.B. Patil

Home Minister M.B. Patil has said that his Ministry was working out a solution to compensate police personnel who are not getting the benefit of holidays announced for other government officials on the fourth Saturday of every month.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, he said that he was aware of the problem and was working towards a solution. “I know that after the introduction of a holiday for government officials on every fourth Saturday and reducing casual leaves from 15 to 10, the police are unhappy as they are deprived of the benefits. We plan to find a solution to this,” he said.

Defending the decision of the government to not hand over the IMA scheme case to the CBI, he said he had complete belief in the State police. “It is the State police who cracked the Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi murder cases. There is no need to hand over the IMA case to the CBI,” he said. He added that Mansoor Khan, the prime accused in the case, would soon be arrested.

Regarding the selling of over 3,000 acres of land to Jindal, he said that since he has been made chairman of the Cabinet Sub-committee on the matter, the first meeting would be held on Thursday.

Mr. Patil who declined to comment further, said that the committee would conduct the inquiry in transparent manner and submit the report to the government with all facts for further action.