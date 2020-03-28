Looking beyond their own needs in the time of lockdown

With the entire State in lockdown, thousands of daily wage workers trapped in the city and the homeless are struggling to survive and get two square meals a day. Most of them are relying on non-governmental organisations and unions that have stepped up to support them and provide temporary assistance to labourers and their families. There have also been spontaneous offers of help from citizens.

Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala, an NGO that works with waste-pickers, said they are trying to provide aid to 1,000 families and have sought donations. They plan to give families of waste-pickers five kg of rice/wheat, two kg of lentils, and two bars of soap, costing ₹550. This amount includes transportation to their homes. “We have chosen families who don’t have a ration card as the government is already giving two months’ supply to such families. These supplies will last the families for about 12 days,” said Ms. Shekar. Within a day of circulating the messages on social media, Hasiru Dala received donations that would help around 200 families.

Anand N.R., a freelance driver, said an NGO, CAPS Foundation, got his family groceries worth ₹2,000. “It is a desperate situation as the number of bookings have reduced to a large extent. One of my customers told the NGO about my situation and the help extended was timely,” he said.

In film industry

Meanwhile, with shooting and all other aspects of film production coming to a halt, members of the Kannada film industry too are stepping up to offer support to colleagues, including technicians, drivers, stuntmen, and those part of the production team. Film-maker Pawan Kumar started this initiative last Sunday. “I wanted to tell everyone that at a time when we are all at home, we can do something constructive for people in our fraternity,” he told The Hindu. As of Friday, he has collected ₹5.81 lakh. Actor Chetan Kumar, who is in touch with many of the unions, has also decided to help Mr. Pawan Kumar in identifying people who may be in dire need.

Volunteers needed

Naavu Bharateeyaru, a platform of various civil society groups which came together in November last year to oppose NPR and NRC, is now focussing on fighting the pandemic by ensuring food security and emergency medical relief. “While doing so, we will take utmost care to ensure that our volunteers are safe,” said a note from members of the platform. The platform needs volunteers for several tasks, including rapid assessment of needs and procuring relief material.

In several areas, police personnel on patrol duty are distributing food to the homeless and those from lower economic background as a majority of the hotels and eateries are closed. However, a few hotels in the city are distributing food boxes to migrant workers and labourers.

Several residents are doing their bit to help out, too. Sujaya M., a homemaker who lives at Rajajinagar, for instance, is cooking lunch for five homeless people in her locality. “It is during these testing times that we need to help each other. I may not be able to help a large number of people, but I decided to do the best I could,” she said.