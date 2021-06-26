Looking at ways to amend NDPS Act to empower enforcement agencies: Bommai

Bengaluru

Police have seized drugs worth ₹50 crore in 12 months, says Minister on International Day against Drug Abuse

The Home Department has initiated the process of bringing an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to further empower and strengthen enforcement agencies, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, observed as International Day against Drug Abuse. Police officials are discussing with legal experts on bringing the amendment, he added.

Since the launch of a special drive against drugs last year, the police have seized drugs worth ₹50 crore in 12 months. While 60% of thems will be destroyed based on the approval of courts, the remaining will be destroyed pending approval by FSL and the court, he said.

Drugs seized include ganja, poppy, LSD, MDMA, and cocaine. The seizure is the record highest in the country and the police continue their efforts to contain the social evil, he said.

As part of the 12-month drive, the police booked 4,000 cases across the State and arrested over 5,000 people involved in the drug peddling network.

The State police is first in the country to crack dark web-related drugs cases, said Mr. Bommai. He pointed out that peddlers use sophisticated technology, and the skills of various enforcement agencies including State Cyber Crime police and the Economic Offences and Narcotic wings are involved in cracking down on drug trade.

Mr. Bommai also congratulated the police for cracking the murder of former councillor Rekha Kadiresh.