‘Look back into history to know the future’

District in-charge Minister Halappa Achar, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, among others, at a photography exhibition organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Karnatak College in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The country’s freedom came with the sacrifice made by our elders and martyrdom of our people and to know our future, we need to look back into history,” Minister for Mines and Geology and Dharwad in-charge Halappa Achar has said.

He was inaugurating a three-day photography exhibition and special awareness campaign on Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence and Central government schemes at Karnatak College in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Achar said that along with textbooks, learning history should be the responsibility of everyone. One should know what hardships the elders underwent to get freedom for the country, he said.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a series of events organised to create awareness, honour and celebrate India’s independence and commemorate the sacrifice of freedom fighters. It is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey,” he said.

Presiding over the programme, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad asked the younger generation to remember and honour the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement.

Member of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai, Deputy Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Suresh Itnal, Central Communication Bureau officer Shruti S.T. and others were present.

The photo exhibition showcases the glorious history of freedom milestones and the freedom movement, while remembering the brave hearts and heroes and all prominent leaders and revolutionaries whose patriotism and sacrifices have made freedom a reality.