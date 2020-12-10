‘Look at anti-cow slaughter Bill from farmers’ perspective’

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 23:24 IST

Think of the welfare of farmers who nurture ‘go maata’: HDK

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, is detrimental to the farming community and it should be viewed from that perspective.

“It is also important to think of the welfare of farmers who nurture go maata. Who will stand by the farmer when taking care of a cow becomes a burden on him?” asked Mr. Kumaraswamy.

He sought to know how a farmer is to shoulder the financial burden when cattle fall sick or are aged when he/she is not allowed to sell it. He pointed out that taking care of a male calf is also a financial burden on farmers. The new law, he said, will make such cattle a financial burden a poor farmer cannot bear. Given the strong penal provisions in the new law, farmers will also suffer at the hands of the police, he said. “How is it fair to punish a poor farmer in the garb of protecting cows?” he asked in the release.

