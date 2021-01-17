Long wait for disgruntled BJP legislators

A group of ruling party MLAs, unhappy over not being able to secure a berth during the recent Cabinet expansion, were unable to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, till late night.
The MLAs had recently cried foul over being left out and planned to meet the central leadership and lodge complaints against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s style of functioning and his choice of Ministers. Mr. Yediyurappa had in turn challenged the dissidents, saying they were free to complain against him with the party high command but asked them to refrain from making public statements.
“It is unlikely that Mr. Shah will give an audience to dissident MLAs from the State when he is on an official visit,” said a senior party leader, late on Saturday night. However, the dissident MLAs are expected to make another bid to meet Mr. Shah in Belagavi on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the State core committee meeting that Mr. Shah presided over started late night and was yet to conclude, at the time of going to press.
