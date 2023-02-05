Long wait ends as city’s two new hospitals to start services

February 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The long wait is over as the city’s new public healthcare facilities that were launched a few years ago but had remained non-functional and unavailable to the public over non-availability of doctors and nursing staff, are becoming operational from Monday (February 6).

The trauma care centre and the super-speciality hospital on KRS Road, on the premises of PKTB Sanatorium, are lying idle as they were not used for the purpose for which they were established.

The facilities coming under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) are becoming partially functional from Monday – they would be serving the patients as the out-patient services of eight super speciality care are shifted to the super speciality hospital from K.R. Hospital in the city.

Also, the surgeries related to the super speciality care will henceforth be performed at the trauma care centre, which will become fully operational soon as the process of appointing doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff is on. However, an orthopaedic surgeon will be available at the trauma care from Monday, to start the services.

This was confirmed to The Hindu by MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini, who said all preparations are in place at both the hospitals for launching the services.

The trauma care will handle in-patients as the eight departments, including nephrology, neurosciences and surgery, medical and surgical oncology, urology will be shifted to super speciality for OPD services. “Henceforth, super speciality OPD services will be done at this hospital instead of K.R. Hospital,” she said.

MMCRI had written to the government seeking sanction of the posts, particularly doctors and nursing staff, for launching the healthcare services to the needy. “The process is on,” she added.

The hospitals were temporarily used in 2020 and 2021 for treating COVID-19 patients as Mysuru was reporting the second largest number of cases in Karnataka after Bengaluru and the beds at K.R. Hospital were not sufficient to handle the patient load.

Heritage works next week

Dr. Dakshayini said the work to restore the hospitals housed in heritage hospital buildings – K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital – will be starting from next week

As the MMCRI is celebrating its centenary in 2024, the hospital managements have asked for completing the restoration works by December 2023 to facilitate the celebrations which is expected to draw former students from India and abroad in big numbers. The PKTB Hospital and two hostels of MMCRI will also be renovated along with the hospitals at a cost of ₹89 crore.

The State government announced the grant as the buildings were crying for attention. The structures had become weak and needed urgent repairs. This is the first major restoration of the heritage hospital buildings since many decades. In total, 14 major works will be carried out. They would be renovated complying with the heritage norms, without altering the original architecture.