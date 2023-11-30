Long-pending revenue cases cleared in Uttara Kannada

November 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Some of the long-pending cases under the Revenue Department in Uttara Kannada have been disposed of within a short period, Deputy Commissioner Gangubai Mankar has said.

Addressing a press conference in Karwar on Tuesday, she said that out of the total 791 pending cases (including 328 pending till May) before the taluk magistrates, 659 cases have been cleared.

“This apart, out of the 360 pending cases (including 152 pending till May) before the Assistant Commissioner’s court, 284 have been disposed of. Of the total 94 cases (including 70 till May) before the Deputy Commissioner’s court, 69 have been cleared,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Mankar said that by disposing of 4,17,189 applications out of the 4,26,430, an achievement of 97.83% has been made under Sakala in the district.

Similarly, using Bhoomi software, 53,043 applications out of the 54,095 have been cleared, thus registering an achievement of 98.06%. Under Atalji Janasnehi Centres, 96.64% achievement has been made by clearing 93,196 out of the 96,432 applications.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 100% achievement has made by the district, in mapping the bank accounts of 1,57,798 beneficiaries getting pension under various social welfare schemes.

“The district is one of the very few that have registered such an achievement. It became possible as the Revenue Department staff personally contacted pensioners and took them to the banks to get the mapping done,” she said.

She said that 16 habitats in the district have been identified to be declared as revenue villages and a notification has already been issued with regard to 12 revenue villages.

Of the 12, records have been prepared for two villages in Haliyal taluk. And, the record of rights and the requisite preparations have been made to issue them in remaining 10 villages, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that after conducting survey of 2,071 out of the 2,118 tanks in the district, encroachment over 455 tanks have been identified.

“Out of them, we have cleared encroachments over 278 tanks and a clearance drive against encroachments over the remaining 177 tanks is under way,” she said.

She said that the process of setting up paperless offices is under way by installing e-office software in government offices.

Ms. Mankar said that of the 155 applications submitted during the district in-charge Minister’s Janata Darshan programme, 139 applications have been cleared.

She said that the district has one of the best well-equipped 24 x 7 control room for disaster management and this was appreciated by the member-secretary and members of National Disaster Management Authority during their visit.

To a query, she said that all requisite steps for drought relief have been taken by the district administration and ₹16.5 crore has been released for the purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.