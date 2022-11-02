Long investment associations

Karnataka’s long-standing position as an investment destination came in for praise at GIM.

Vikram Kirloskar, CMD, Kirloskar Systems, also said, his family was invited to Karnataka and Bengaluru by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1930 and therefore Kirloskars have a a long-standing relationship with the State.

Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Steel and CMD of JSW Group of Companies, talked of his family’s association with the State, “My uncle S.R Jindal came to Bengaluru in early ‘70s on a business exploratory visit. He was very impressed by the the industries secretary of Karnataka. He encouraged all in the family to invest in Karnataka and what is why I came to Bengaluru around 30 years ago,’‘ recalled Mr. Jindal.