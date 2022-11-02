Karnataka

Long investment associations

Karnataka’s long-standing position as an investment destination came in for praise at GIM.

Vikram Kirloskar, CMD, Kirloskar Systems, also said, his family was invited to Karnataka and Bengaluru by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1930 and therefore Kirloskars have a a long-standing relationship with the State.

Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Steel and CMD of JSW Group of Companies, talked of his family’s association with the State, “My uncle S.R Jindal came to Bengaluru in early ‘70s on a business exploratory visit. He was very impressed by the the industries secretary of Karnataka. He encouraged all in the family to invest in Karnataka and what is why I came to Bengaluru around 30 years ago,’‘ recalled Mr. Jindal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Money & Investing
investments
foreign investment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2022 10:53:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/long-investment-associations/article66088013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY