Lolsur farmers stage protest,stop visiting team’s vehicles

Belagavi

08 September 2020 19:34 IST

A group of farmers staged a protest against the Union government flood assessment team when it visited its village of Lolsur near Gokak on Tuesday.

Farmers and local leaders stopped the vehicles of the visiting team and shouted slogans against the Union and State governments. They said that they had not received any relief for the losses they suffered in last year’s floods. They termed this visit of the team as an eyewash that would not yield any meaningful relief to them.

They shouted slogans against the government when Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath got off the vehicle to talk to them. They said that Agriculture and Revenue officials had not carried out a scientific job of assessing flood damage. They also said that the officers had come under political influence and included undeserving persons in the list of beneficiaries.

They also argued that the officers in the taluk and sub-divisional offices were shirking from their routine responsibilities giving the excuse of being deputed for COVID-19 duties.

Mr. Hiremath said that all their grievances would be considered. He requested them to let the vehicles of the visiting team pass, as they were pressed for time. The farmers agreed and allowed the vehicles to continue with their journey.

Basavaraj Ingalgeri, Venkappa Rathod and Shivakumar Sannakki and other leaders were present.