Loknath N.K. assumes charge as VC of UoM

March 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Loknath N.K., who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, being greeted by Muzaffar H. Assadi, who was the acting VC, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Loknath N.K., who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, being greeted by Muzaffar H. Assadi, who was the acting VC, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Loknath N.K. assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore here on Thursday.

Prof. Loknath, who served as the Director of Universty’s Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation Board (PMEB), was on Thursday appointed the VC by the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university.

He has been appointed the VC for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of office or till he attains the age of 67 years whichever is earlier, said a notification from the Governor’s Secretariat.

Muzaffar H. Asssadi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science, who was the acting VC, congratulated the newly-appointed VC and handed over the charge to him.

Besides Prof. Loknath, two other names were apparently recommended by the search committee for the VC’s post.

The post fell vacant after the completion of four-year tenure of G. Hemantha Kumar on November 15, 2022. Thereafter, H. Rajashekar, Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, was appointed as the in-charge VC. After his tenure ended in February, Prof. Assadi was appointed the acting VC.

