Lokayutka police arrest ASI while accepting bribe to allow matka gambling in Shivamogga

April 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Friday, arrested ASI Rehaman attached to the CEN Police Station in Shivamogga while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for allowing matka gambling.

The police arrested the assistant sub-inspector near his residence at RML Nagar in the city and seized the amount.

According to a press release issued by N. Vasudevarama, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Mohammed Rafeek, who has been into real estate in the city, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police on Friday against the accused. The complainant was accused in a case related to matka gambling earlier. The case is still in court.

Rehaman, the ASI, on April 2, approached Mohammed Rafeek and asked him to collect ₹30,000 a month each from those into matka gambling in the city and give it to him. Initially, Rehaman refused to take on the work, citing that it might land him in trouble. However, the ASI assured him that he would be take care of it.

As he was not willing to be part of the deal, Mohammed Rafeek informed Lokayukta police. Following their instructions, he handed over ₹1 lakh to the ASI. Within minutes, the police arrested the official.

Lokayutka Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Eshwar Naik led the operation. Police Inspector Shilpa Y.S. and the staff involved in the arrest.

