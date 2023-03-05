Lokayukta will take action against guilty irrespective of their political affiliation, says Pralhad Joshi

March 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Lokayukta is an independent institution and it will take action against anyone found guilty, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“The BJP government has strengthened the Lokayukta, as the Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, had weakened it”Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

He told journalists that there is no pressure on the Lokayukta from any side and that it will take action against the guilty, irrespective of their political affiliation. The law will take its own course in the case of Prashant Madal, son of MLA Madal Virupakshappa, he said.

In fact, it is the BJP government that has strengthened the institution, as the Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, had weakened it, he said. It had become a snake without teeth, then, he added.

Mr. Joshi criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claim that the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have no impact on the Assembly poll results. “The Congress has been defeated when Mr. Modi has campaigned in Karnataka. Mr. Siddaramaiah could do well to remember that,” he said.

“As outgoing Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah could not win from his Assembly seat. He should have quit politics then. But no, he is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister again and is competing against D.K. Shivakumar. What do you say about that?” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Modi will inaugurate the IIT Dharwad campus on March 12, after attending a rally in Mandya.

To a query, he said that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is an independent Lok Sabha member who had voted for BJP’s Bills and motions on the floor of the House. That makes her an independent MP with a pro-BJP stand, he said. He did not comment about her plans to join the BJP.