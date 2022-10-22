Lokayukta urged to trace ‘missing’ road, open well

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta Police in Dharwad urging them to probe into the “missing” road at Rayapur and an open well at Maratha Colony, alleging that Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad was the person behind the whole issue.

In his complaint filed on Friday, Congress leader Nagaraj Gouri said that in survey number 25, 31, and 32 in Rayapur area, a main road having a width of 24 metre connecting Sutagatti village and the historic Siddhalingeshwar temple existed earlier. Mr. Gouri said in him complaint that the road had gone “missing” now.

He accused Mr. Bellad as being behind the “disappearing act”. He said that through a systematic misuse of power, the land had been grabbed. He pointed out that although a complaint in this regard was filed with the Hubballi–Dharwad Urban Development Authority, no action had been taken till date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Mr. Gouri has alleged that an open well located in survey number 31/1 at Maratha Colony, which was used by the locals, had also gone “missing” because it had been encroached upon by Mr. Bellad. He urged the Lokayukta police to carry out a investigation into the issue and trace the “missing” road and the well in the interest of the general public.