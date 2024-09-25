Lokayukta urged to register an FIR against Siddaramaiah 

A delegation comprising activists from Janata Dal (Secular) and a few advocates urged the Lokayukta to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, here on Wednesday.

This follows the High Court of Karnataka upholding the Governor’s decision to order an investigation into the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The complainant S.P. Pradeep Kumar, an advocate from Bengaluru - accompanied by former Mysuru Mayor Ravikumar etc., - visited the Lokayukta office in the city and furnished copies of the High Court ruling delivered on Tuesday and urged the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police to register an FIR.

Later speaking to media persons Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the Lokayukta was prepared to issue an acknowledgement but not an endorsement.

The complainant alleged that despite furnishing copies of the High Court ruling complete with its observation the Lokayukta was dithering on registering an FIR against the Chief Minister. “In case there was an inordinate delay I will approach the court for legal recourse,” said Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

The complainant stated that he had filed a complaint and sought an FIR to be registered against the Chief Minister on August 18, 2024 but the Lokayukta had not taken cognizance of his demand.

But the High Court ruling has paved way for investigating the Chief Minister and there was no reason why there should be any delay in registering an FIR, according to Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

