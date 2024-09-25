GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta urged to register an FIR against Siddaramaiah 

Published - September 25, 2024 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of JD(S) activists and advocates visited the Lokayukta office in Mysuru on Wednesday and demanded that an FIR be registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A delegation of JD(S) activists and advocates visited the Lokayukta office in Mysuru on Wednesday and demanded that an FIR be registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A delegation comprising activists from Janata Dal (Secular) and a few advocates urged the Lokayukta to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, here on Wednesday.

This follows the High Court of Karnataka upholding the Governor’s decision to order an investigation into the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The complainant S.P. Pradeep Kumar, an advocate from Bengaluru - accompanied by former Mysuru Mayor Ravikumar etc., - visited the Lokayukta office in the city and furnished copies of the High Court ruling delivered on Tuesday and urged the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police to register an FIR.

Later speaking to media persons Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the Lokayukta was prepared to issue an acknowledgement but not an endorsement.

The complainant alleged that despite furnishing copies of the High Court ruling complete with its observation the Lokayukta was dithering on registering an FIR against the Chief Minister. “In case there was an inordinate delay I will approach the court for legal recourse,” said Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

The complainant stated that he had filed a complaint and sought an FIR to be registered against the Chief Minister on August 18, 2024 but the Lokayukta had not taken cognizance of his demand.

But the High Court ruling has paved way for investigating the Chief Minister and there was no reason why there should be any delay in registering an FIR, according to Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.