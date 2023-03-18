HamberMenu
Lokayukta traps two Bescom engineers while accepting bribe

March 18, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials on Saturday trapped two Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) engineers for allegedly accepting a bribe for an official favour.

The accused officers are Bharathi, Assistant Executive Engineer, N-6 sub-division, Sumanahalli, and Kanal Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Kamakshipalya, based on a complaint by Ananth Raju K.M. from Byadarahalli.

Mr. Raju had filed a requisition with the accused officer seeking upgrade and doubling of power supply. The duo demanded ₹25,000 to sanction the required power and demanded ₹20,000 as advance payment. Unable to pay, Mr. Raju filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, based on which a team of officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Reddy laid a trap and caught Kanal Kumar red-handed wile accepting the amount in front of Bharathi.

The duo have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody.

