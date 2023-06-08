ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta traps Panchayat Development Officer while taking bribe

June 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Thursday trapped N. Narasimamurthy, Panchayath Development Officer of Agalakuppe Gram Panchayat, in Nelamangala, allegedly while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh for an official favour.

The accused had demanded ₹6 lakh from Shivanna, resident of Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, for khata transfer and demanded an advance of ₹2 lakh.

Unable to pay the bribe, Shivanna approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. The police laid a trap and caught Narasimhamurthy red-handed. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials have taken him into custody to search his residence to ascertain if he has disproportionate assets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US