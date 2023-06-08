HamberMenu
Lokayukta traps Panchayat Development Officer while taking bribe

June 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Thursday trapped N. Narasimamurthy, Panchayath Development Officer of Agalakuppe Gram Panchayat, in Nelamangala, allegedly while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh for an official favour.

The accused had demanded ₹6 lakh from Shivanna, resident of Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, for khata transfer and demanded an advance of ₹2 lakh.

Unable to pay the bribe, Shivanna approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. The police laid a trap and caught Narasimhamurthy red-handed. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials have taken him into custody to search his residence to ascertain if he has disproportionate assets.

