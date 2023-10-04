Lokayukta traps head constable while accepting bribe

October 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped a head constable red-handed while accepting a bribe from a man for an official favour.

The accused Kevin, attached to Hanumanth Nagar station, was caught by Lokayukta officials while accepting ₹20,000 from Shivakumar to release the vehicle which was seized for traffic violations. Coincidentally, the same station was selected as the best station based on QR code feedback system last month.

Kevin had demanded ₹25,000 for the favour and settled for ₹20,000, the Lokayukta police said. Unable to pay the bribe, Shivakumar approached the Lokayukta for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.