Lokayukta traps head constable while accepting bribe

October 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped a head constable red-handed while accepting a bribe from a man for an official favour.

The accused Kevin, attached to Hanumanth Nagar station, was caught by Lokayukta officials while accepting ₹20,000 from Shivakumar to release the vehicle which was seized for traffic violations. Coincidentally, the same station was selected as the best station based on QR code feedback system last month.

Kevin had demanded ₹25,000 for the favour and settled for ₹20,000, the Lokayukta police said. Unable to pay the bribe, Shivakumar approached the Lokayukta for help.

