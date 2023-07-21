ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta traps Haveri DDPI while accepting bribe

July 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Lokayukta Police have trapped a Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) while accepting bribe for clearing a pension application in Haveri on Friday.

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police trapped a Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) while accepting bribe for clearing a pension application in Haveri on Friday.

The Haveri Lokayukta police raided the DDPI office on Friday evening and caught DDPI Andanappa Wadigeri and SDA Dattatreya Kunte red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The raid was conducted following a complaint by retired teacher Mohammed Jaffer Khan Lodi of Rattihalli, who had approached the office for clearing his pension file and forwarding it to the Accountant General’s office in Bengaluru. The DDPI and SDA had allegedly demanded money for clearing the file and forwarding it to Bengaluru and consequently, the teacher had approached the Lokayukta police.

CONNECT WITH US