HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta traps Haveri DDPI while accepting bribe

The Lokayukta Police have trapped a Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) while accepting bribe for clearing a pension application in Haveri on Friday.

July 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Girish S Pattanashetti 2699

The Lokayukta police trapped a Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) while accepting bribe for clearing a pension application in Haveri on Friday.

The Haveri Lokayukta police raided the DDPI office on Friday evening and caught DDPI Andanappa Wadigeri and SDA Dattatreya Kunte red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The raid was conducted following a complaint by retired teacher Mohammed Jaffer Khan Lodi of Rattihalli, who had approached the office for clearing his pension file and forwarding it to the Accountant General’s office in Bengaluru. The DDPI and SDA had allegedly demanded money for clearing the file and forwarding it to Bengaluru and consequently, the teacher had approached the Lokayukta police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.