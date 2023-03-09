ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta traps DFO of Madikeri range

March 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday caught red-handed the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Madikeri range, Poornima, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe from her junior officer.

Based on a complaint from the Range Forest Officer, the sleuths caught Poornima while she was accepting ₹50,000 from Mayura Udaya Karavekar. She was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigation.

In his complaint, Mr. Karavekar said that the government had sanctioned two posts of forest watcher and authorised him to make appointments at a fixed a salary of ₹15,000 . The accused officer started pestering him to make two more fake appointments and pay their salaries every month to her.

Poornima also demanded 60% commission for the work sanctioned by the department at an estimated cost of ₹1.6 lakh, he alleged. When Karavekar refused to pay the commission, the accused used to humiliate him publicly and threatened to suspend him, he charged.

Unable to bear the torture, Karavekar paid ₹50,000 and later when he could not pay the rest of the money, he approached the Lokayukta. Based on the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested.

