September 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials on Tuesday trapped an assistant executive engineer from BESCOM while accepting a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for an official favour.

The accused Yogesh, working in vigilance department in Indiranagar had demanded the bribe to drop the charges against the accused in the case he was probing.

The accused demanded ₹1.7 lakh and settled for ₹1.5 lakh. Based on a complaint, the officials trapped Yogesh caught him red-handed, and arrested him.