Lokayukta told to complete inquiry against 61 assistant public prosecutors in 4 months

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Lokayukta to complete within four months the disciplinary proceedings initiated against 61 assistant public prosecutors (APPs)/assistant government pleaders (AGPs), against whom charge sheets were filed for the alleged fraud and forgery in the 2012 selection process.

Also, the High Court directed the trial court proceed as per the law based on the charge sheet filed by the police and complete the criminal proceedings expeditiously.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi issued the directions while disposing the PIL petitions seeking independent inquiry into the 2012 selection and questioning the correctness of selection of 197 candidates while alleging fraud, forgery of signatures of some of the judges of the trial courts and the High Court during the process of selection. The fraud was committed allegedly in connivance with then member secretary of the selection committee and the administrative officer of Directorate of Prosecution.

While leaving open the issue of challenge to the correctness of selection 197 candidates in the tainted process, the Bench said that there was no need to continue the petitions as the investigation agency, based on a private complaint lodged before a trial court, had registered the First Information Report and submitted the charge sheet on June 12, 2017, against the accused persons, including 61 of the 197 selected candidates.

The Bench also noticed that a supplementary charge sheet was filed in March, 2018, and the government had entrusted the process of disciplinary inquiries against the accused APPs/AGPs to the Lokayukta. The Bench also recorded the submissions of the government that 61 accused APPs/AGPs were suspended from service and not allowed to discharge their duties.