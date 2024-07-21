Lokayukta to hear public grievances in Kushtagi on Thursday

As part of their efforts to reach out to the people, the Lokayukta officials will hear public grievances at Kushtagi in Koppal district on Thursday.

In a media note released by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police in Koppal, the hearing will begin at 11 a.m. at the Kushtagi Taluk Panchayat Conference Hall. And, people can attend it with their complaints.

“If public servants are inordinately delaying your work or demanding bribe to get your work done or simply harassing you as you did not accept their demands or if you have found any other malpractices or corruption in government offices, you can raise such issues during the hearing,” the media note said.

“The Karnataka Lokayukta will take up the issues and resolve them at the earliest possible,” the note added.

For more details, people can call the Koppal Lokayukta officials by calling Ph: 9364062699, 9364062700, 9364062701, 9364062702 and 9364062703.